Beat Fiji and you on the right track: Specman

Former Springboks 7s playmaker, Rosko Specman, believes that teams who are not featuring in the World Series should come and play in tournaments in Fiji.

Specman says because now both the men’s and women’s tournaments are happening together which leaves other sides to play in a tier two competition.

He says tournaments like the McDonalds Coral Coast Fiji 7s should be targeted by teams playing in the Challenger Series because it also means you can play five Fiji sides, referring to the local teams.

With the Singapore 7s this weekend, Specman recalls his playing days and what it is like playing Fiji.

‘When I was still playing the main challenge for me as a seven player if you play against Fiji then you play 7s, if you play the other countries it was ok but with Fiji they test you at everything, power, speed and agility so when you beat Fiji you know you on the right track going forward’.

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side play Great Britain at 4:32pm on Saturday then Spain at 7:58pm before facing South Africa at 11:46pm.

Our Fijiana meet Australia at 3:26pm followed by USA at 6:3opm then Japan at 9:56pm.

