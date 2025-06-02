Youth leaders unite in Suva for FIBA’s global basketball programme

Twenty participants from 11 Pacific nations gathered in Suva this morning to participate in the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Youth Leaders Program.

The week-long training, hosted at the Grand Pacific Hotel, marks a significant milestone in Basketball Fiji’s commitment to developing the next generation of basketball leaders across the region.

According to Basketball Fiji’s interim Chief Operating Officer, William Peter, the program is designed to equip participants with essential leadership skills and basketball knowledge that they can apply within their communities.

Prior to the in-person sessions, participants engaged in three online workshops, preparing them for the intensive training that started today.

“This is basically FIBA’s worldwide flagship program, which trains and develops youth leaders to be able to give back to their communities wherever they represent. So this is the youth’s leadership program in the Oceania region and we have 20 participants from 11 different countries who have come down here to Fiji.”

The program aims to discuss personal development, communication skills, teamwork and community engagement.

Following the program, Basketball Fiji’s representatives will host clinics in schools across the country, sharing the knowledge and skills acquired during the week-long training.

The FIBA Youth Leaders Program is a global initiative that empowers young individuals to use basketball as a tool for positive social change.

