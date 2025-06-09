Yat Sen Secures U19 title in Fiji Secondary Schools Basketball Championship

[Source: Vodafone Fiji/ Facebook]

Yat Sen Secondary School is the new champion of the under-19 men’s grade at the Vodafone Fiji Secondary Schools Basketball Championship, after a hard-fought 28–19 win over the International School of Suva in the final last night.

The victory was the culmination of three months of focused preparation, with the title firmly set as Yat Sen’s goal from the start of their campaign.

Head coach Tu’i Sikivou praised his side’s composure and grit in the final, crediting their strong performance against a determined ISS outfit.

He also acknowledged the unwavering support of the players’ parents, whose encouragement throughout the season played a vital role in the team’s success.

“This win wouldn’t have been possible if it weren’t for the support of our parents and the school, who have been playing a major role behind the scenes in getting the team ready for this tournament.”

Sikivou also paid tribute to ISS, saying their opponents delivered a performance worthy of a championship final.

With their victory, Yat Sen adds another chapter to its proud sporting history, closing out the tournament with a title that reflects months of hard work, discipline, and team unity.

