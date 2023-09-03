USA qualify directly for 2024 Olympics

USA Basketball/Twitter]

The USA is poised to take part in the Olympic Games next summer after securing their status as one of the two best ranked teams from Americas at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

Having already secured a spot in the Quarter-Finals previously, the Americans clinched Olympic qualification following the elimination of the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico in the Second Round.

As such, USA have been assured of being among the top two Americas teams in the tournament.

Consequently, they will see action in the Olympic Games for the 11th straight time and 20th time overall.

As of this writing, there is still an additional direct qualification slot for one Americas team.

USA became the fifth confirmed team alongside Paris 2024 hosts France, Australia, Japan and South Sudan. As such, there are four more automatic berths still up for grabs at the World Cup.