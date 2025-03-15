Reds overcome last-minute jersey scramble to reach finals

The Dynamic Reds women’s basketball team has reached the finals of the Vodafone Fiji Cup competition despite a chaotic lead-up marked by a last-minute jersey crisis.

Captain Lice Ravai revealed the team faced a significant challenge when the team had to wait till Wednesday midday for the uniforms when the competitions were starting on Thursday.

Fortunately, a parent’s friend stepped in to save the day, organizing jerseys that arrived just in time.

Ravai attributed the team’s success to their focused preparation, even with limited time.

“We were only given one month to prepare and the girls. We had training down the court in Raiwaqa. At first, when we played, the girls weren’t familiar with the wooden court as we trained on cement. But then, as the game kept going, we are now familiarised with the court.”

Balancing training with work and family commitments proved another hurdle.

The only time they trained as a team was in the afternoon because a lot of girls were working girls.

Even Ravai faced personal challenges, using her lunch breaks to play as she couldn’t take leave from work.

Despite these obstacles, the Dynamic Reds have proven their strength and are now set to compete in the finals against the Zodiac Wyverns starting at 2 pm at the FMF Gymnasium, Suva.

Viewers can catch the live coverage of the final on FBC TV.

