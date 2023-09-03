Quarter-finals set at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023

[Source: FIBA Basketball]

The pairings and schedule for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 quarter-finals are now confirmed following the successful conclusion of the Second Round today in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Quarter-Finals will all take place from tomorrow until Thursday.

Quarter-Finals:

Lithuania v Serbia at 8:45pm tomorrow

The 2010 third place finishers Lithuania have not lost at the 2023 tournament and enter the Quarter-Finals with the momentum of beating United States. Serbia bounced back from their loss to Italy to reach the top eight for the fourth straight time, including second place in 2014.

Italy v USA: 12:40am on Wednesday

Italy will face USA after taking first place in the Second Round while the Americans will be hungry to bounce back from their loss to Lithuania to end the group stage. Five-time world champions USA hold a 12-2 all-time advantage over Italy.

Germany v Latvia: 8:45pm on Wednesday

Germany have booked a top eight spot for the first time since 2006 while Latvia have reached the Quarter-Finals in their debut. Germany have a 3-2 advantage all time over Latvia, winning the last matchup at the FIBA EuroBasket 2011.

Canada v Slovenia: 12:30am on Thursday

Canada reached the Quarter-Finals for the first time since 1994 and will be facing Slovenia, who are in the top eight for a third straight tournament. Slovenia and Canada have faced off just once – the Europeans winning in the 2008 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.