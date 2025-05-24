Pacers fend off Knicks, go home up 2-0 in East finals

[Source: Reuters]

Pascal Siakam is a three-time All-Star who has carried an underrated label throughout most of his nine-year NBA career. Rest assured that Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle doesn’t view him that way.

The team-first Siakam’s scoring is what was coveted Friday night and he didn’t disappoint as the Pacers took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals.

Siakam scored a playoff career-best 39 points and Indiana picked up its second straight road triumph in the series by outclassing the New York Knicks 114-109 on Friday night.

Game 3 is Sunday night at Indianapolis.

Siakam made 15 of 23 field-goal attempts to set the tone for Indiana’s sixth consecutive playoff road victory. Myles Turner had 16 points and Tyrese Haliburton added 14 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for the fourth-seeded Pacers.

Siakam has averaged more than 20 points in six straight seasons, the last 1 1/2 campaigns coming with the Pacers. He won an NBA title with the Toronto Raptors in 2019 and Carlisle views him as a vital cog in Indiana’s attempt to win one of its own.

