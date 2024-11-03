NBA secures more regular-season games in Mexico

[Source: Reuters]

The Day of the Dead was lively in Mexico City with the Miami Heats beating the Washington Wizards 118-98 and the National Basketball Association (NBA) securing more games in the Latin American city and looking to expand the NBA and WNBA.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is keen on Mexico’s potential as a growth market and sees the country as a safe path for the women’s league to expand its global footprint.

“Obviously (the women’s league) is coming off a tremendous season, huge uptick in attendance, huge uptick in viewership and fan interest, and I think they should be bringing a game here. We will talk to our colleagues about it,” Silver told a press conference.

Article continues after advertisement

The surge in interest in the WNBA has been fuelled by a star-studded rookie class, including Caitlin Clark, and a general appetite for female athletes around the world following the Paris Olympics.

The WNBA enjoyed record ratings and attendance this year and has signed a television deal reportedly worth $200 million a season, and Silver pointed out the league may have “more immediate priorities in terms of growth”.

The commissioner also spoke of the multi-year deal with Mexico City organisers Zignia Live, which will see more regular season matches played in the city. He did not reveal any details, but added the country is the first to be considered for expansion.

“Personally I would love to have a team in Mexico City. It’s of course the largest city in North America. I believe if we were to come here, we would be Mexico’s team, not just Mexico City’s, and it would be a gateway into Latin America,” Silver said.

HOOPS IN THE NIGHT OF THE DEAD

Mexican-American Jaime Jaquez, in his second year with the Miami side, was the man of the hour in front of a sell-out crowd of 20,328 fans, adding fuel to the Mexican Day of the Dead celebrations.

The Heats were on fire as two-time Olympic gold medallist Bam Adebayo finished with 32 points, 14 rebounds and two assists, while six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler added 18 points.

Alonzo Mourning, Goran Dragic and Drew Gooden were invited as part of the NBA Legends showcase, with the first Mexican to play in the NBA, Alonzo Mourning, and the second, Eduardo Najera, adding the icing on the cake.