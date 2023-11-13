Lum Kon confident of good outing

Jordon Lum Kon

Having a mixture of new and experienced players is a plus for the Fiji men’s basketball team at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

Overseas-based player Jordon Lum Kon says the team enjoys each other’s company and connects well.

He adds that this bond is slowly showing when they train together.

Article continues after advertisement

Lum Kon hopes to use his experience to motivate and guide the other players.

“Experience that I have got from playing with a lot of high-level players back home, we’ve got a lot of leagues at a lot places where you can improve. I think that’s one of the benefits over there”

The 32-year-old says their focus only revolves around their ultimate goal.

“We got gold in our mind. That’s the only thing we going for. I don’t see anything more or anything less”

Lum Kon emphasizes the importance of having strong chemistry on the court in Honiara, stating that it will make their team unstoppable.