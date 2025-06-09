Liebregts proud to lead Kaunikuila Women's  

Moana Liebregts [file photo]

National representative Moana Liebregts says she is honoured to receive the call-up to lead the Kaunikuila Women’s Basketball Team on their tour to New Caledonia next month.

The Tongan-born forward is no stranger to the international stage.

Liebregts made her debut at just 15 years old and has since featured in numerous major competitions, including FIBA Championships, the Pacific Games, and the recent Under-23 World Cup in China.

“I was just recently called to join the team and lead the girls through this tour and I am grateful for the opportunity. The girls have been preparing well, and they’re all excited, this will be a good exposure for them.”

She says there are still a few areas the team needs to tighten before their departure, but she is pleased with the progress they have made so far.

Liebregts adds that the tour will also play an important role in her personal preparations for the Commonwealth Games next year.

The Kaunikuila Basketball Club is scheduled to depart for New Caledonia on the 13th of next month.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.