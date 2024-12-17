Leed excited to be in Fiji

Australian basketball player, Gigi Leed, is glad to be in Fiji with her team.

The 16-year-old is part of the Australian team in the country with former national rep and Pacific games gold medalist, Jordan Lum Kon, to further their skills and help with the development of the sport at grass roots level.

She was informed by her coach that Lum Kon was organizing a trip to Fiji in a bid to develop the sport.

The Australian side featured in the Under-23 3×3 basketball match against some local players.

Leed, who had always dreamed of visiting Fiji, found the opportunity too good to pass up.

Having played basketball since she was young, she is eager to share her knowledge and experiences with the local players she meets on this tour.

“So my coach back in Australia, she sent out a link to the girls who used to play in her team and I saw it on Instagram a few times so it was pretty published everywhere. So I just signed up pretty easily and she told me what we’re doing, and now I’m here.”

Her passion for the game drives her to help others improve their basketball skills. One thing about Fiji that has stood out to Leed was the local players’ intensity on the court.

Reflecting on the two games she played today, Leed noted that they taught her several important lessons, particularly about the physicality of the game.