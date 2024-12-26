Lakers nip Warriors in final second

Austin Reaves sealed the win with a clutch layup in the final second, capping a triple-double, as LeBron James scored 31 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers past the Golden State Warriors 115-113 on Wednesday night in San Francisco.

Despite Anthony Davis exiting early with a twisted ankle, the Lakers controlled much of the game, securing their fourth win in five outings.

The Lakers held a 109-100 lead with 90 seconds left, but Stephen Curry nearly turned the tide.

The Warriors star erupted for eight points in a late 13-4 run, sinking two incredible 3-pointers in the final seconds, including a 31-footer to tie the game with 7.6 seconds remaining.