Kaunikuila focuses on exposure, thanks sponsors for support

As the Kaunikuila Basketball Club prepares for its first-ever international tour next month, the team is fully focused on gaining valuable experience and exposure.

Club president Ben Nasau says the tour will be a milestone for many of the players, marking their debut on the international stage and providing an important opportunity to further develop their skills.

While excitement continues to build within the club, Nasau says none of this would have been possible without the strong support of their sponsors, whose contributions have made the tour a reality.

“We’ve been very fortunate with the parents and the supporters that we have and the player’s themselves, participating in the fundraisers we have. We also thank our sponsors; this wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for our sponsors.”

The team will depart for New Caledonia on December 13, returning on the 20th.

Both the men’s and women’s squads will compete in the Olympique de Noumea Basketball Tournament, which features a total of 18 teams.

In addition, Kaunikuila will take part in a special exhibition match on December 15, facing New Caledonia’s national men’s and women’s teams.

