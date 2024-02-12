Former national players spearhead basketball clinic

A host of former and current women’s national basketball reps are conducting weekly coaching clinics for young, female players at Ed’s Court in Raiwaqa.

According to Basketball Fiji, the group, which calls itself ‘Go-Connection is spearheaded by Dale Wise-Sauqaqa, Mili Koyamainavure, Tiyana Kainamoli, Vui Saketa and others.

With more clinics scheduled for the upcoming weeks, Basketball Fiji extends its gratitude to the group of women for their unwavering dedication and ongoing support in fostering the growth of the game.

The clinics are for girls between the ages of seven and 14 years and are geared towards grooming the next generation of female basketball stars.