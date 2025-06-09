Fiji U17 teams gear up for FIBA Oceania challenges

Source: Basketball Fiji
Fiji’s national Under-17 basketball teams are bracing for a challenging campaign at the upcoming FIBA Oceania Championship, after learning their group draws yesterday.
Both the men’s and women’s sides have been drawn alongside Australia and Guam, setting up a tough pool.
The women’s team will open their campaign on December 8 against Guam, before facing Australia the next day.
Article continues after advertisement
The men follow a similar schedule — they also start on December 8, first taking on Australia, then playing Guam.
Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.
Advertisement