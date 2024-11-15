Fiji U15 eyes 5th place in Oceania Cup

The Fiji U15 men’s basketball team will face Tahiti for 5th place in the FIBA U15 Oceania Cup, currently underway in Australia.
This follows their 115-56 loss to Samoa in last night’s quarterfinal.
Despite their impressive opening wins against Guam and the Cook Islands, Fiji struggled against a dominant Samoa side.
Samoa led throughout, defeating Fiji 34-19 in the first quarter, 33-10 in the second, 21-13 in the third and 27-14 in the fourth.
Fiji, Tahiti and Guam will now compete for 5th, 6th and 7th places.
Fiji and Tahiti’s game is scheduled for 5pm today.
