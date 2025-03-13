Experience to drive Kainamoli at Fiji Cup

Dynamic Reds Basketball captain Estelle Kainamoli is relying on her experience to lead her team at the Fiji Cup which begins today.

With a wealth of experience in the sport, Kainamoli first represented Fiji in the Under-18 Oceania Cup while she was still in primary school.

She later competed in the Pacific Oceania Leadership Cup in Bali, the Pacific Games in Samoa, the Melanesian Cup held in Fiji and most recently the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

Kainamoli says that while she enjoys competing, her favorite part of the sport is the intense training sessions leading up to a tournament, as they push her to improve both physically and mentally.

“In basketball I love training and just that its abit physical in the sport and just that I love the physicality of it.”

She will lead her team out in a much anticipated match today.

She adds there have been ample preparation times she is aware that other teams will be looking to strip them of their title.

The tournament will be held at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva from today to Saturday.

