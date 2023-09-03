Classification confirmed for teams placed 9-32 at FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023

[FABA]

The final placement of the 24 teams eliminated from the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 has been confirmed after the conclusion of the Second Round and Classification Games 17-32.

Teams knocked out following the Second Round finished the World Cup in positions 9-16, with those eliminated from contention in the First Round filling positions 17-32 in the standings.

For each of these stages of the competition, teams were classified as per the Official Basketball Rules.

With the final ranking used to determine qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the FIBA Olympic Basketball Tournaments 2024, a total of five teams have clinched direct berths at the Olympic Games as the best-ranked teams from their respective continents.

Canada and USA claimed the two direct tickets to the Olympics reserved for Americas by virtue of reaching the Quarter-Finals, with the other three nations in the race – Brazil, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico – eliminated in the Second Round.

Earlier, Australia became the first team to secure a place in the Olympics at the World Cup as the only team from Oceania to advance from the First Round.

Meanwhile, South Sudan and World Cup co-hosts Japan qualified as the best teams in their respective regions of Africa and Oceania in the Classification Games 17-32.

France, as hosts of the Olympic Games, are qualified automatically.

The fate of the two remaining direct tickets to Paris 2024 for European teams will be decided in the Final Phase, with all eight Quarter-Finals participants guaranteed, at the minimum, a place in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments.

A total of 15 teams have already been confirmed for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying tournaments at the World Cup, in addition to the five winners of the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournaments.

The remaining four will be confirmed after the conclusion of the Final Phase.

Final ranking for teams placed 9-32:

9. Spain (qualified for OQTs)

10. Australia (qualified for QOTs)

11. Montenegro (qualified for OQTs)

12. Puerto Rico (qualified for OQTs)

13. Brazil (qualified for OQTs)

14. Dominican Republic (qualified for OQTs)

15. Greece (qualified for OQTs)

16. Georgia (qualified for OQTs)

17. South Sudan (qualified for Paris 2024 as the best-ranked African team)

18. France (qualified for Paris 2024 as hosts)

19. Japan (qualified for Paris 2024 as the best-ranked Asian team)

20. Egypt (qualified for OQTs)

21. Finland (qualified for OQTs)

22. New Zealand (qualified for OQTs)

23. Lebanon (qualified for OQTs)

24. Philippines (qualified for OQTs)

25. Mexico (qualified for OQTs)

26. Angola (qualified for OQTs)

27. Cote d’Ivoire (qualified for OQTs)

28. Cape Verde

29. China

30. Venezuela

31. Iran

32. Jordan