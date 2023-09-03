Canada clinch direct spot to 2024 Olympics

[Source: FABA/Twitter]

Canada had double reason for celebration on Sunday evening at the Indonesia Arena as they also secured their spot at the 2024 Olympics by advancing to the Quarter-Finals.

They eliminated reigning FIBA Basketball World Cup champions Spain with a thrilling 88-85 triumph to complete the Second Round action. Canada join USA in taking the two automatic spots from the Americas with Brazil and Dominican Republic having missed out with defeats earlier in the day.

This marks Canada’s first qualification to the Olympics since 2000 when they finished in seventh place at the Games in Sydney, while their only medal at the event came all the way back in 1936.

Canada become the sixth confirmed team alongside Paris 2024 hosts France, Australia, Japan, South Sudan and USA. Two more automatic spots from Europe remain and will be decided amongst the six teams competing in the Quarter-Finals in the Final Phase.