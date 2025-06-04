Basketball Fiji sees growing potential for the sport

[File Photo]

Basketball Fiji president Olive Whippy believes that basketball has the potential to become a major and dominant sport in the country.

Interest in basketball continues to rise in various parts of Fiji, and Whippy says that with increased funding and access to proper facilities, the sport could reach new heights.

“I want to see it as big as rugby because the interest of the game is there. So that just shows that there’s parental support, and also there’s people out there who follow the game very closely.”

Recent club games and secondary school competitions have shown promising signs, with noticeable growth in spectator numbers and community engagement.

Basketball Fiji has been actively working to support this momentum, conducting multiple development clinics across the Central and Western divisions in recent months.

These grassroots efforts are seen as crucial steps in nurturing talent and expanding the sport’s reach.

Adding to these initiatives is a leadership training program currently taking place at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, which is helping to shape the next generation of basketball leaders in Fiji.

