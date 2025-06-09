Balu appointed Chef de Mission

[Ajay Balu & FASANOC Chief Executive Officer Vanessa Kilner]

Ajay Balu has been officially appointed as Fiji’s Chef de Mission for the remainder of the current quadrennial, placing him at the helm of the country’s delegations to some of the world’s biggest multi-sport events.

The announcement was made this morning by FASANOC Chief Executive Officer Vanessa Kilner, who confirmed that Balu will lead Team Fiji to the 2026 Commonwealth Games and the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, while also playing a key mentoring role at other regional and international competitions.

“This morning, first and foremost, I’d like to introduce you to somebody who’s really no stranger to our sporting family, Mr. Ajay Balu. Everybody knows Ajay Balu from the sport of archery, and he was recently our Chef de Mission to the Pacific Games, where we had our largest delegation ever.”

Kilner highlighted Balu’s leadership during the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands, where Fiji sent close to 500 athletes and officials, describing his experience as vital to FASANOC’s long-term plans.

“He’s a well-known athlete and sports administrator, and at FASANOC we’re happy to announce Ajay Balu as the Chef de Mission for the rest of our quadrennial. That means he will be the head CDM for the 2026 Commonwealth Games and the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.”

Beyond leading future delegations, Kilner said Balu will also help develop the next generation of team leaders.

The appointment provides continuity and experience as Fiji prepares for a demanding international sporting cycle, with FASANOC placing strong emphasis on leadership development alongside athlete performance.

