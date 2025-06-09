Auvary aims to foster fearless culture at Bula FC

Extra Supermarket Bula FC head coach Stephane Auvary says one of his key goals this season is to create an environment where players are not afraid to make mistakes.

While he acknowledges the high expectations from fans and the wider Fijian public, Auvary believes it is crucial—particularly as the country’s first professional football club—that players feel free to experiment, learn, and grow as they develop their playing style and team identity.

He has constantly reminded his players that their goal this season is not to win all their matches, but learn and take away lessons for each match as much as they can.

“And we are not pressuring them to have a perfect performance from the start, that would be delusional because it takes time and these players are moving from local football to professional football in a span of a month. So it’s just making sure that we have a good environment where they feel like they can make their mistakes and learn.”

Their second clash of the OFC Pro League was postponed on Tuesday due to unfavorable weather.

They will face South Island United at 6pm tonight and you can catch the action live on FBC 2.

