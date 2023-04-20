Zone win inspires RSMS

Ratu Sukuna Memorial School is hoping to win some medals at the Coca Cola Games next week.

Last year RSMS finished 23rd on the boys medal tally with 1 silver and a bronze.

After winning the recent Suva Zone 1 boys title team captain, Christopher Tawakeniqila says they’ve been working hard, especially after losing their title last year to Namosi Secondary School.

“We lost it last year, as you know we were the champions for about four years but we lost it last year. We had to prepare very well. we had to train very hard and prepare to come to the zone, we had to give our all.”

He adds they’ll be working hard in the next few days ahead of the Fiji Finals.



RSMS team captain, Christopher Tawakeniqila.

You can watch the Coca-Cola games live on the FBC Sports HD Channel from next Thursday to Saturday.