Yee breaks 28-year-old record

Jake Yee of Yat Sen Secondary School

Yat Sen Secondary School’s Jake Yee broke a 28-year-old 5.30m long jump record in the sub-junior boys division.

He set a new record of 5.34m.

Yee, a current Year 9 student says he came to the Suva Zone 2 meet with no expectations of winning a gold medal, let alone breaking the record.

Article continues after advertisement

He says he could have jumped a further distance had he taken his training sessions more seriously.

“My Dad was actually doubting me because I was not waking up early enough to go training..so he was like…didn’t expect me to break the record for the Zones. So, he’s abit shocked.”

The youngster now has a change of heart and says he will be more serious towards his preparation for the Coca-Cola Games.

The Fiji Finals will take place on the 27th to the 29th of this month.