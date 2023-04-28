Who will reign supreme?

As the nation waits with bated breath for the finals of the 100 metres at the Coca-Cola Games, the weather conditions in Suva have seen some coaches tweaking race plans.

The heavy rain earlier today has seen the tracks being a little more different than yesterday.

Most of the top bets are ready to run the finals, with Mesulame Tuigau of Marist Brothers High School having the best time from the heats. He clocked 10.86 seconds, while Suva Grammar School’s Semes Caginivalu managed 10.88 seconds.

Ratu Alipate Vuiwakaya of SGS managed 10.90 seconds. The other qualifiers all clocked over the 11-seocnd mark.

At the recent Easter Championships, Tuigau beat Fiji star Banuve Tabakaucoro twice, and in the process making the former Natabua High School student a sure star in the making.

All eyes will be on these runners, but anything is possible on race day. Instances such the win by Tilesh Naidu against all odds still stands as the biggest upset ever in the event.

The record stands at 10.43 seconds set by Banuve Tabakaucoro in 2011.

Start List:

1. Leone Baleilautoka-Labasa Musllim (11.28)

2. Josefa Dinono- MBHS (11.12)

3. Ratu Alipate Vuiwakaya- SGS (10.90)

4. Semesa Caginivalu-SGS (10.88)

5. Mesulame Tuigau- MBHS (10.86)

6. Aisea Nawai- MBHS (10.95)

7. Josateki Valebaca- Ba Methodist (11.08)

8. Netani Lolo- QVS (11.10)

In the senior girls, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School star Kesaia Boletakanakadvu remains the firm and many fans bet to win her second consecutive blue-ribbon title.

She managed to cruise through her heats in 12.25 seconds. She will face competition from an impressive Melania Ranadi from Adi Cakobau School who clocked 12.49 seconds.

Ni-Vanuatu rep and SGS athlete, Chloe David was the third fastest in the heats clocking 12.55 seconds.

The record stands at 12 seconds set last year.

Start List:

1. Mereani Balei-Tavua District (13.22)

2. Varanisese Qoro- ACS (13.21)

3. Kesaia Boletakanakadavu- MGM (13.21)

4. Melania Ranadi- ACS (12.49)

5. Chloe David- SGS (12.55)

6. Peniana Koroiwaqalevu- Japser (12.87)

7. Adi Asenaca Tuipelehaki- MGM (12.93)

8. Esiteri Bania-Nasesevia Secondary (13.05)

Looking at the other grades, in the sub-junior boys, it will be a battle between the tiny tots and the list is as follows:

1. Ben Rakusa-Natabua (12.27)

2. Maloni Robanakadavu- Lelean (12.25)

3. Nemaiah Elder- MBHS (12.16)

4. Haggai Sukanaivalu- MBHS (11.84)

5. Aviuta Tamani- RKS (11.97)

6. Yisreal Tukania-MGM (12.01)

7. Jolame Suguturaga- SGS (12.05)

8. Vailato Qumutia- Lelean (12.24)

Record: 11.59 set in 2015 by Kolinio Radrudru

In the sub-junior girls, the list is as follows with the record standing at 12.10 sec set last year by Filomena Navula.

1. Chalotte Serevi- MGM (13.57)

2. Mere Ravonu- MGM (13.55)

3. Salaseini Navo- Japser (13.19)

4. Aliti Ratudradra- Natabua (12.94)

5. Levana Agnes- Immaculate (13.03)

6. Sarah Vola- SJSS (13.36)

7. Eseta Biukoto- ACS (13.22)

8. Losana Lakai- Naiyala (13.41)

Francis Bakaniceva remains the kid to beat in the junior grade. The International School student has been above and beyond others and looks the top bet for the gold.

Record here stands at 11.10 sec set by Jacob Waqanivalu.

Start List:

1. Jone Raibevu- QVS (11.98)

2. Salamisa Masi- Gospel (11.75)

3. Navitilai Naceuceu- Xavier (11.57)

4. Francis Bakaniceva- ISS (11.48)

5. Timoci Cakautabu- Natabua (11.60)

6. Waisiki Korovulavula- SGS (11.62)

7. Mikaele Radrodro- Bucalevu (11.71)

8. Simon Wilson- SGS (11.70)

Leila Sanday starts with the fastest time in the junior girls final and the MGM brigade will be banking on her. Filomena Navula from ACS will try and repeat her showing from last year, but also has Lidia Waqairapoa from MGM to deal with.

Masalina Rakai’s record from 1993 of 12.34sec still stands.

Start List:

1. Mereani Saukilagi- Vunisea (13.41)

2. Keleni Lutu- Bucalevu (13.36)

3. Filomena Navula- ACS (13.13)

4. Leila Sanday- MGM (12.81)

5. Lidia Waqairapoa- MGM (12.92)

6. Emelia Lobendahn- ISS (13.11)

7. Alisia Drasuna- Natabua (13.27)

8. Storm Naivalu- Natabua (13.32)

In the intermediate boys, it looks like a battle between MBHS, MGM and RKS who have two runners each in the final.

The record here still is held by Banuve Tabakaucoro set in 2009 of 10.71 sec.

Start List:

1. Nathan Stephen- QVS (11.30)

2. Josefata Tuinavitilevu- Natabua (11.26)

3. Ravuama Latilevu- MBHS (11.05)

4. Emosi Laqere- MGM (10.91)

5. Viliame Vela- MBHS (10.98)

6. Ratu Penaia Ramasirai- MGM (11.00)

7. Joseph Andrews- RKS (11.06)

8. Alipate Navukula- RKS (11.17)

ACS and SGS look set to battle it out in the intermediate girls grade. Imeri Nasali and Claudy Davida both had the best times in the heats.

Queensland Reds women’s rugby rep, Heleina Young holds the record set in 2018 in a time of 11.87 secs.

Start List:

1. Marica Narebai- Natabua (13.41)

2. Elizabeth Chute- MGM (12.86)

3. Claudy David- SGS (12.52)

4. Imeri Nasali- ACS (12.46)

5. Oca Nasulunibawa- Natabua (12.63)

6. Domtila Naita- ACS (12.74)

7. Ivamere Fifita- SGS (12.75)

8. Tirisiani Kiliraki- MGM (12.78)