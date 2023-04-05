Volitiviti reigns in Lautoka Zone

Natabua High School’s Netani Volitiviti is the fastest man from the Lautoka Coca Cola Games Zone.

Volitiviti clocked 11.08 seconds in the senior boys 100 meters final to win gold for Natabua.

The Navave,Bua villager was on the wing for the Natabua under 18 side in the Deans competition with the late Pasikali Naevo.

Leone Rusanaqoli also of Natabua won silver.

In the senior girls 100m final, Peniana Koroiwaqalevu of Jasper Williams High School won gold, Natabua’s Repeka Vakalolotabua settled for silver and Drasa Secondary School’s Ecelina Saivororua took home bronze.

The Lautoka Zone continues tomorrow and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports channel.