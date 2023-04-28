Veteran stars call for improvements

Two accomplished veterans of the athletics fraternity are calling for an improvement in the development program.

Former sprint queen Makelesi Bulikiobo-Batimala believes the pathway from schools athletics to elite level has been blurred, leaving many students to cross over into other sports such as rugby and netball.

“Previously we had scholarships but that’s not enough, there needs to be really good monitoring in place so that we keep strengthening those areas and allow these athletes to go through the pathways right through to elite level and even podium level at the Olympics Games.”

Article continues after advertisement

Batimala says this has been our major downfall, which has led to our athletes not able to dominate on tracks and field in the regional and international arena.

Former national 400 meters champion, Calvin Yee says the support system for athletes usually lasts only up to the Coca Cola Games before the students are left to fend for themselves.

“Athletics is unlike other sports, it’s a lonely individual sport so its you against the stopwatch or measuring tape trying to get qualification. Obviously we have the Pacific Games coming up. It can be challenging because it’s all about the individual athlete just focusing on trying to get those qualifying times and meet the qualifying requirements to go to the Games.”

Both these veteran stars believe regular exposure to national, regional and international competitions and a clear grassroots pathway will pave the way to identifying and developing future stars and help reclaim Fiji’s mark as the athletic premiers of the Pacific.