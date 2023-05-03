Two athletes for Commonwealth Games

Two athletes who took part in the recent Coca-Cola games will get a chance to represent Fiji at the Trinidad & Tobago Commonwealth Youth Games in August.

While it is not confirmed who these athletes will be, Marist Brothers High School coach, Antonio Raboiliku says they have enforced strict selection criteria.

“Well you know we’re working on that straight from next week, all we need now is to get our times because we’ve had a few athletes that have qualified so a few girls and a few boys too so we will need to rank them according to world rankings and points system so whoever gets the highest points will be taken.”

MBHS Coach, Antonio Raboiliku.

Raboiliku says the two athletes will not be from the Senior grades.

The athletes with the most points will be chosen, and the executives are close to finalizing the names.

The Commonwealth Games are set to take place in August.