Torch relay lit

The Powerade National Torch Relay in 2023 will include 54 Secondary Schools.

The lighting of the torch at the Coca-Cola Amatil head office today marks the beginning of the Coca-Cola games, the most anticipated event on the Fiji Secondary School athletics calendar.

The torch relay will last nine days across Fiji, culminating on Thursday, April 27th, when the torch leaves the Wai Vure site on its final leg to kick off the 2023 Coca-Cola Games.

Digicel Fiji CEO, Farid Mohammed.

Digicel Fiji CEO Farid Mohammed who was present at the torch lighting as one of the sponsors says Sports is an integral part of student development.

“We are delighted to be a part of this, it builds a lot of confidence in the students, it allows them to develop teamwork spirit as they move towards the workforce. It prepares them to work together in larger groups as well.”

The 2022 overall champions, ACS and Suva Grammar School, will have the honour of carrying the torch into the HFC Bank Stadium for the official opening of the Coca-Cola Games.

The Coca-Cola games is scheduled for April 27th to the 29th.