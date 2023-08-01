Team Fiji departs for 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games

Team Fiji departs the country today for the 10-day 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games competition in Trinidad and Tobago.

Chef de mission for Team Fiji, Kelvin Yee, says the group is eager to bring home medals.

“The expectation is to go and do well and perform at their very best, and obviously we taking a lot of our elite athletes.”

Team Fiji has 36 delegations that will compete at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games.

The 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games will be held from August 4th to the 11th.