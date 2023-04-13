Tavailagi breaks long jump record

Aminiasi Tavailagi of Ratu Kadavulevu School

Aminiasi Tavailagi of Ratu Kadavulevu School broke the long jump record on Day 2 of the Tailevu Zone meet at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Tavailagi’s jump of 6.35m in the junior boys broke the previous year’s record of 6.23m.

The 15-year-old was lost for words with his achievement.

“I will always put God first all my life, prepare myself well. I will also train hard to better my jumps.”

The Nadroga youngster is also the current holder of the Coca-Cola Games sub-junior boys’ long jump record, breaking a seven-year record.

Tavailagi hopes to stay in top form and replicate the same outing in the Fiji Finals set for the 27th to the 29th of this month.

RKS retained the boys title with 25 gold, 14 silver, and 25 bronze medals.

Queen Victoria School finished second with 19 gold, 31 silver, and 15 bronze, while Tailevu North College took out third place with five gold, three bronze, and ten silver.

In the girls division, Tailevu North College won with 25 gold, eight silver, and 13 bronze, followed by Dawasamu Secondary School with eight gold, 10 silver, and 14 bronze while Saint Vincent College with seven gold, 15 silver, and four bronze settled for third place.