Tailevu sets high target for Fiji Primary Schools Games

Tailevu is approaching next week’s Primary Schools Tuckers Ice Cream Games with a clear goal: to showcase their talent, rather than simply making up the numbers.

During the recent Royals Athletics Club Competition at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, the athletes, donning green, offered only a glimpse of the competitive heat they intend to bring to the national meet.

The team is excited and ready to get down to business, aiming to leave a significant mark on the competition.

“We are not just coming to participate, but we are coming to compete for the Tucker’s ice cream games this coming week. Team Tailevu will be participating in all events.”

The district will feature a total of 126 athletes across 14 schools.

The Fiji Primary Schools Tuckers Ice Cream Games will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva next Thursday and Friday.

