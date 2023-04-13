Tailevu North out to defend girls Title

Tailevu North College is out to defend its Tailevu Zone girls’ title for another year.

The school’s event manager Manasa Keitabu says their preparation wasn’t easy but they are confident.

Keitabu says competition intensifies every year so their athletes will need to be on the same level.

“It’s a difficult task for us and it is very challenging to defend the title. We have been trying our very best to mould our girls together this year.”

Senior girl athlete Tulia Ranadi won the blue ribbon event.

The Tailevu zone continues today at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Ratu Kadavulevu School is the holder of the boys title.