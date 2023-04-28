Stars through to senior 200m finals

Semesa Caginivalu of Suva Grammar [left] wins the heat, followed by Mesulame Tuigau from Marist Brothers High School. Mahatma Gandhi Memorial’s Kesaia Boletakanakadavu is through to the final

The senior field for the 200 metres finals at the 2023 Coca-Cola Games is set with all the top bets set to feature tomorrow.

In the boys, Semesa Caginivalu of Suva Grammar looked strong, wining his heat, which also featured Mesulame Tuigau from Marist Brothers High School.

Setoki Turuva from Natabua is also through to the final and will be joined by the likes of Stephen Rabici of Queen Victoria School and Ratu Alipate Vuiwakaya from SGS.

The battle for the gold medal will be tight based on what was seen in the heats and the big names will all be licking their lips at the prospect of nailing the gong.

In the girls grade, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial’s Kesaia Boletakanakadavu is through to the last dance together with school mate, Adi Asenaca Tuiphelehaki

She will be joined by Adi Cakobau School’s outstanding athlete, Melania Ranadi and SGS will have Chole David.