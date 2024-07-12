Sprinter De Grasse peaking right on time for Paris Olympics

[Source: Reuters]

Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse thrives on sport’s biggest stages – the brighter the lights, the better for the six-times Olympic medallist.

De Grasse has not made headlines with any sizzling performances so far this season in the build-up to the Games, but the 29-year-old is a traditionally slow starter and has the enviable ability to crank up his performances once the Olympic torch is lit.

De Grasse has taken a patient approach by racing in smaller meets, and on Tuesday the Olympic 200 metres champion finally dipped under the 20-second barrier in that event for the first time this season in winning the Gyulai Istvan Memorial in Hungary.

Article continues after advertisement

Patience can prove fleeting, however, when rivals such as Americans Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek — who have the top two times this season of 19.53 and 19.59 respectively — are laying down quick performances.

De Grasse’s six Olympic medals make him Canada’s most decorated male Summer Olympian. He has no plans to stop after Paris either.

De Grasse, whose interview was part of a promotional campaign with sponsor Invisalign, is keen to race at next year’s World Championships in Tokyo after winning 2020 Olympic gold in a virtually empty stadium there due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He would like to carry on until at least the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

De Grasse was a top basketball player before he famously ran a high school 100m race from a standing start in basketball shorts and borrowed spikes.

His raw speed was enough to catch the eye of coach Tony Sharpe. De Grasse went on win the NCAA 100 and 200m titles for the University of Southern California before turning pro.