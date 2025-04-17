Speed training focus for boys defending champions

Marist Brothers High School athletes celebrating [File Photo]

Marist Brothers High School athletics coach Antonio Raboiliku says his athletes have been sharpening their speed on both track and grass surfaces to ensure that when game day arrives, there’ll be no excuses, just top-tier performance.

With the reigning boys’ champions zeroing in on speed in the final days before the highly anticipated Fiji Finals, Raboiliku says nothing beats testing their pace on the track.

Raboiliku says that hasn’t stopped them from using every available resource to get race-ready in any condition.

Article continues after advertisement

“We use the driveways in school, we have a new walk-way now and so we use that as well and whatever we can use so that our boys know that even without proper facilities they can still manage to train and come the day there are no excuses for participating.”

Raboiliku has also noted a trend that Marist has not been able to lead the medal tally on day one of the competition and says they will need to double up, in order to change things around this year.

Meanwhile, the side are looking to defend their title when the competition starts next Thursday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC TV.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.