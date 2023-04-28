Sokobale pays tribute to Rawaca's advice

Atunaisa Sokobale [middle] during the medal presentation yesterday.

Three months of training at the Sigatoka Sand Dunes paid off for Atunaisa Sokobale after collecting a gold medal yesterday in the senior boys’ shot-put event.

The younger brother of former national 7s rep, Savenaca Rawaca, paid tribute to the support of his school, Sigatoka Methodist College, family and friends for his achievement.

Sokobale says he will now turn his focus towards his studies as well as the school’s rugby competition, as he tries to emulate the success of his renowned sibling.

Article continues after advertisement

“Save is always supporting me whenever I play rugby during primary school and he encourages me to try and reach the highest level in whatever sport I choose and I try to abide by his advice during my training.”

Sokobale collected gold in the senior grade while Johnathan Cokomata of Ratu Kadavulevu School took out the silver medal with the bronze medal awarded to Neville Amputch of Marist Brothers High School.