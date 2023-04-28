SGS, Marist get early gold wins

Suva Grammar School has taken out its first gold of day two of the Coca-Cola Games in Suva.

Shanaina Deo was the darling for SGS as she won the intermediate girls discuss with 32.68m

Nadogo Central’s Elisha Driti (31.19m) won silver and Lydia Tavesivesi made it a double for SGS in the event by winning bronze (31.08m).

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, in the sub-junior boys javelin, Marist Brothers High School’s Ebenezer Saukuru won gold with a throw of 49.60m.

Silver went to Jone Waqanivere of QVS (46.34) and Nasinu Secondary won bronze through Kiniviliame Rokotagne (41.80m).