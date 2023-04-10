Scouts out, athletes monitored

Athletics Fiji national coach Albert Miller

Athletics Fiji is on course with selecting players for the Solomon Islands Pacific Games at the end of the year.

The federation had its annual and long running Easter Games yesterday at the HFC Bank Stadium with selectors eyeing more potential.

Athletics Fiji national coach Albert Miller says they hope to build a competitive team for the upcoming Pacific Games.

“Majority of the participants are high school athletes. Back in the 70s and 80s majority of the athletes are normally open athletes and after that is the regional competitions. So, we are really fortunate to have a good turnout at the games especially when we are still scouting for potential athletes for the upcoming Solomon Island games.”

Miller says despite the abundance of talent, there is a concern regarding the numbers needed to form a strong team and if students who can qualify are interested in representing the sport.

In addition to the Easter Games, Athletics Fiji has been conducting weekly meets to keep athletes engaged and in peak form.