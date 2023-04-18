RSMS and MGM reign in Suva Zone 1

The girls division winner-MGM [left] and the boys division winner - RSMS

Ratu Sukuna Memorial School has dethroned Namosi Secondary School as the new boys champion in the Coca Cola Games Suva Zone 1.

RSMS is the new winner with nine gold, five silver and 10 bronze medals.

Mahatma Ghandi Memorial School finished in second with seven gold, 10 silver and two bronze.

Newcomer, Christian Mission Fellowship College was third with seven gold, three silver and three bronze.

In the girls division, MGM retained their title and sent a strong message ahead of the Fiji Finals after claiming 28 gold, 13 silver and eight bronze.

RSMS was second after collecting seven gold, two silver and three bronze with Nasinu Secondary School third with four gold, six silver and 13 bronze medals.