RKS youngster Tavailagi impresses Vollmer

Ratu Kadavulevu School’s Aminiasi Tavailagi

National long jump record holder Eugene Vollmer is looking forward to seeing Ratu Kadavulevu School’s Aminiasi Tavailagi improve at the Coca Cola Games.

According to Vollmer, Tavailagi is the most outstanding long jumper from the zone meets.

The 15 year old from Nadroga broke the Triple N junior boys’ record of 6.23 meters with a new distance of 6.35m.

Vollmer says Tavailagi jumped over 6 meters last year as a sub junior which is outstanding.

He adds the youngster also runs the 100 meters.

“As a Sub Junior going over 6 meters is very impressive so this year I’ll be looking for him to go over 6.5m or 6.6m.”

The Coca Cola Games starts on Thursday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports HD channel and FBC TV.