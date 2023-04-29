RKS golden boy delivers again

I knew John Ricardo was the favorite.

These were the words of Ratu Tuili Mataika of Ratu Kadavulevu School after beating the favorite Ricardo of Suva Grammar School.

Tuili says when he saw Ricardo starting the race at a fast pace, he knew he had to stay close.

The Namena villager from Tailevu says Ricardo had the best time from the zone with two minutes flat.

He says he was surprised to see Ricardo tiring our with 200 meters to go.

Mataika aims to win another gold for RKS in the 4x400m relay this afternoon, if he does then he’ll be the favorite to win the Best Male Athlete award.