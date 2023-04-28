Reddy, Paulina show grit to win 3000m

From left: The gold medal winner, Akeneta Paulina, Katie Pattie and Gladnis Simpson

The battle for gold in the boys and girls 3000 metres races at the Coca-Cola Games has set the platform for day two.

Nadi football rep and Korovuto Secondary School’s Vishant Reddy continued his gold medal rush winning the boy’s grade.

He won the 1500m yesterday and add the 3000m to his tally today.

Reddy just managed to go past Natabua High’s Savenaca Namokoli at the finish line.

This was race that kept everyone on their feet as the two west athletes battled right until the end.

Bronze went to Samisoni Kaitu of Holy Cross.

In the girl’s grade, Akeneta Paulina showed her determination in the last 50m to pull through and win gold for Lomaivuna High School in a time of 11 minutes 33.12 seconds.

The youngster used all her grit to outpace Natabua’s Katie Patie (11:31.19), who had led heading to the finish line.

Ratu Luke Secondary school settled with the bronze medal through Gladness Simpson (11: 51.72)