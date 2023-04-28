Ratu Mataika, Turaga lead 400m medal haul

Tailevu and Lautoka schools ruled in the senior grade of the 400 metres at the 2023 Coca-Cola Games.

Ratu Tuili Mataika was the star for Ratu Kadavulevu School, winning the boys grade, while Jasper William High School’s Melania Turaga won the gold medal.

Mataika had too much power and the cheering from the Londoni brigade in the stands only grew louder as he steered clear of the field in the last 25 metres.

In the senior girls, Turaga was too far ahead of the field as she nailed the gold medal for Jasper Williams.

It was the sweetest victory for the Sugar City school as Turaga ran a grand race from start to finish.

Neomai Volau from Dreketi Central won silver and Siteri Nokelevu won the bronze for Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School.

Vilvo Whippy of SGS had to put up a grand effort to take the gold medal to Veuito.

Senirusi Rauqe of QVS was second and Natabua’s Esava Tabua took the bronze to Lautoka.

Last year’s triple gold medalist Frances Tuva had too much class and made it her first gold for this year as she won the intermediate grade for ACS.

Losalini Raikadroka won the silver for MGM, while schoolmate Torika Radovu won bronze.

Cuvu College’s Aisea Tuiloma left it late but made sure he went home with the gold medal.

QVS duo Josua Koroi and Manasa Levatabua took the other medals on offer.

Adi Lutumailagi put a grand showing to nail the gold medal ahead of fellow Lautoka zone runner, Liviana Vualvou of Jasper Williams. In the junior girls grade.

Adi Cakobau School woin bronze through Nanise Saurara.

In the sub-junior boys grade, a sensational run by Eneri Nadule saw him add to the tally of MBHS and take home the gold.

Nadule pushed in the last 50 metres to take over leader, Ratu Aisea Kubunakaravi of SGS.

Kalaveti made it a double in the race for MBHS as he took out bronze.

The girls sub-junior title went to the top bet Hephzipah Tuimanono, from Suva Grammar School who showed her class and is surely a star in the making.

Second was Adi Cakobau’s Pasemaca Bukalidi and Kadavu’s Elenoa Kafoa won bronze for Vunisea Secondary.