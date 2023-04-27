Qerewaqa continues family tradition

Ratu Timoci Qerewaqa of Holy Cross College

Holy Cross College was on fire in the Sub-Junior Boys long jump with Ratu Timoci Qerewaqa winning gold.

Qerewaqa’s winning jump was 5.92 meters.

The Lovonivonu villager from Taveuni was emotional thinking about his mom who couldn’t make it because she’s a school teacher at Niusawa Primary School.

Ratu Timoci is the son of former national long jumper Pio Qereawaqa.

Waisale Mekemeke of Queen Victoria School settled for silver and Napolioni Moro of RKS took home the bronze medal.