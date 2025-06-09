Primary Schools athletics set for next week

[File Photo]

More than 2,000 athletes from across the country are set to compete in the upcoming Fiji Primary Schools Tuckers Ice Cream Games at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Fiji Primary Schools Athletics president Patrick Bower has also confirmed that Wallis and Futuna will once again send a contingent to participate in this year’s competition.

Bower says a total of 2,388 athletes and 604 officials have been officially confirmed for the event.

“The logistics in making sure they’re able to come has been a lot of work. We’ve made sure that all athletes are well registered well before the actual day of the event. Today was the last day of us counter checking to make sure there’s fair play to all. We have all birth certificates across the line and all events in place.”

Bower expressed his gratitude to the staff for their commitment and dedication over the past few weeks as they managed the logistics in the lead-up to the games.

The two-day event will take place next Thursday and Friday.

