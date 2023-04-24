Police committed to having incident-free Fiji Finals

The police during last year's Coca-Cola Games

Police have met with the Coca-Cola Games Committee today and reaffirmed their intention of making this year’s athletics meet drug and incident-free.

Chief Operations Officer Assistant Commissioner of Police, Livai Driu says officers from the Police Special Response and K9 Units will assist with operations.

He says they cannot stress enough the need for parents and guardians to continuously talk to their children about their behaviour, because once they are involved in any form of illegal activities and the matter is reported, the Police will have no choice but to pursue investigations.

However, he says this can be avoided if we all work together.

ACP Driu is urging parents, guardians and teachers to work with Police in ensuring the safety and security of students.

He says Police will be putting in place measures leading up to the start of the meet on Thursday, however what is needed is the support of the community at large.

The Chief Operations Officer says the main area of concern is the movement of people to and from the games venue and this is where traffic officers will be beefing up on their operations.

Police will also be visiting the schools billeted along the Suva-Nausori corridor as a proactive measure to speak to students, teachers and parents about safety issues.

The Coca Cola Games will be held at the HFC Bank Satdium from Thursday to Saturday.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel and FBC TV