FBC Boys Medal Tally
School Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 Marist 4 1 4 9
2 RKS 2 3 1 6
3 Natabua 2 1 1 4
4 Suva Grammar 2 1 0 3
5 Korovuto College 2 0 0 2
FBC Girls Medal Tally
School Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 ACS 4 0 1 5
2 Naitasiri Secondary 2 0 2 4
3 Bucalevu Secondary 2 0 0 2
4 St Joseph's 1 3 1 5
5 Suva Grammar 1 1 2 3
Pearl shines for ACS

Akuila Cama Deputy News Manager [email protected]

April 28, 2023 3:03 pm

Fiji Pearls rep Nina Nakula [middle[ after winning the gold medal

Fiji Pearls rep Nina Nakula won a gold medal for defending champions Adi Cakobau School in the senior girls high jump.

Nakula cleared the bar at 1.55 meters in her first attempt and was enough to secure gold.

The Batiri villager from Nadroga has been winning silver in the same even for four years and today it was a different feeling altogether.

She says she kept on reciting her favorite Bible verse when she was competing.

Nakula says it’s the year of resurrection for ACS and they just want to thank God for everything.

Earlier this year Nakula was part of six Fiji Pearls members that featured in the Singapore Deloitte Netball Super League.

