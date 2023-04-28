No track shoes, no problem

It was an emotional day for the Naitasiri Secondary School 4×400m intermediate girls relay team as they took the tracks without the privilege of wearing track shoes.

The young girls, Vani Qaranaca, Rusila Tabuayawa, Vasiti Rokituibau and Elenoa Ranadi say it wasn’t easy for them to witness other athletes fully geared in the Coca-Cola Games.

However, Qaranaca says this is a motivation for them as it pushes them to prove their school is just as good.

They finished third in its heats.

The Fiji Finals continues at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, and you can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.