New school for Fiji Finals 200m champ

Reigning Coca Coca-Cola Games senior boys 200 meters champion Setoki Turuva will get to defend his title again this year.

However, he’ll be doing it with a new school.

Last year the young man from Saunaka, Nadi ran for Ratu Kadavulevu School but he’ll be representing Natabua High School at the Fiji Finals in three weeks.

Today Turuva won gold in the 200m and yesterday settled for silver in the 400m at the Lautoka Zone.

This means he’s qualified for two individual events at the Coke Games.

In the last Fiji Finals, Turuva came back strongly in the last 10 meters of the senior boys 400m final but only to be beaten at the finish line by a diving Elijah Tokikivunuku of Suva Grammar School.

Turuva later beat Tokikivunuku when they anchored the 4x400m relay.

The 18-year-old took home gold for RKS in the 200m last year after Natabua’s Alipate Vuiwakaya who was leading the race stumbled close to the finish line.

The Coca-Cola Games will be held from the 27th to the 29th of this month.